AOA's Seolhyun donates 50 million Won for youth in need on her birthday

AKP STAFF

AOA's Seolhyun has donated 50 million Won ($42,842.36 USD) for youth in need on her birthday.

Seolhyun celebrated her 25th birthday on January 3, and LOVE FNC announced, "Seolhyun has donated 50 million Won to help youth in Korea. Her donation will be used to help build youth shelters to aid in the protection and independence of youth."

She also posted the below photo on Instagram along with the message, "Thank you to everyone who wished me a happy birthday. I hope it will be a warm 2020, and I send my support to youth. Good luck."

As previously reported, Seolhyun became a member of the Community Chest of Korea's Honor Society in 2018 for her consistent donations to those in need. 

Happy birthday to Seolhyun! 

Andrada2397370 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

I hope this trend of donations for celebrity birthdays continues, it's a wonderful act. Also happy birthday Seolhyun!!

mecelnero223 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

The beauty outside would be nothing without the beauty inside, this is when you can call someone beautiful.

Happy Birthday Seolhyun

