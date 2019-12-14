SF9's Taeyang reveals his own choreography for 'Blank'

SF9's Taeyang has revealed his own choreography for "Blank".



Taeyang released two versions of the song's choreography, 'For You' and 'For Me', and fans have been loving the SF9 member's moves. "Blank" is a track from SF9's 2017 mini album 'Knights of the Sun', which featured "O Sole Mio" as the title song.



He previously also released a self-filmed choreography video for "Midnight Road".



Watch Taeyang's "Blank" choreography videos above and below!

