Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

SF9's Taeyang releases self-filmed choreography video for 'Midnight Road'

SF9's Taeyang has released a self-filmed choreography video for their track "Midnight Road"!

Taeyang himself created the choreography for "Midnight Road" in the video above, which was a track from SF9's 2018 album 'Mamma Mia!'. He also filmed the choreography clip in Los Angeles with a smartphone.

Watch Taeyang's choreography video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

whenjunhui83 pts 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

taeyang is super talented

midnight road is my favorite sf9 song

