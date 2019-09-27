SF9's Taeyang releases self-filmed choreography video for 'Midnight Road'

SF9's Taeyang has released a self-filmed choreography video for their track "Midnight Road"!



Taeyang himself created the choreography for "Midnight Road" in the video above, which was a track from SF9's 2018 album 'Mamma Mia!'. He also filmed the choreography clip in Los Angeles with a smartphone.



Watch Taeyang's choreography video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!