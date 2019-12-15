'Knowing Brothers' releases preview for next week's episode featuring Lee Dong Guk and his son Sian

'Knowing Brothers' has released the preview for next week's episode.

On the next installment of the JTBC variety program, football player Lee Dong Guk and his son Sian will be featured as special guests! The famous father-and-son duo that formerly starred in 'Superman is Back' is now expected to grab viewers' attention on 'Knowing Brothers'.

In the preview, Kang Ho Dong asks Sian to choose the more handsome one between himself and his father, and the little boy politely answers, "I won't say..."! But, when Kim Young Chul asks Sian the same question, he replies, "Dad."

Watch the full preview to watch the cute interactions!