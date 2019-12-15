10

Posted by KayRosa

'Knowing Brothers' releases preview for next week's episode featuring Lee Dong Guk and his son Sian

'Knowing Brothers' has released the preview for next week's episode.

On the next installment of the JTBC variety program, football player Lee Dong Guk and his son Sian will be featured as special guests! The famous father-and-son duo that formerly starred in 'Superman is Back' is now expected to grab viewers' attention on 'Knowing Brothers'.

In the preview, Kang Ho Dong asks Sian to choose the more handsome one between himself and his father, and the little boy politely answers, "I won't say..."! But, when Kim Young Chul asks Sian the same question, he replies, "Dad."

Watch the full preview to watch the cute interactions!

turtle125676 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

This is so adorable! I miss seeing Daebak and his two cheeky sisters. This has gotta be the most G rated, sweetest KB episode. I gotta watch it 💙

Pinksone81339 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

lol, Sian is so cute. will be looking forward to this ep lol.

