0

2

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

Fans spot IZ*ONE's Sakura Miyawaki for the first time since vote-rigging controversy

AKP STAFF

Fans spotted Sakura Miyawaki for the first time in a while.

On December 15, Sakura Miyawaki from IZ*ONE was spotted at Gimpo International Airport. Sakura, with a shoulder-length haircut dyed in dark auburn, surprised fans as she arrived in Korea without prior notice. With these images, fans left comments expressing their joy at seeing the IZ*ONE member looking relatively well.

A few days ago, representatives of IZ*ONE updated fans that the members were not "doing anything at this point". Back in November, a vote-rigging controversy broke out with the alleged report that the final line-up members for X1 and IZ*ONE had been decided to the final voting outcome. 


Check out some fan reactions under Sakura Miyawaki's appearance below.

  1. IZ*ONE
  2. SAKURA MIYAWAKI
0 1,019 Share 0% Upvoted
MAMAMOO, Whee In, Solar, Moon Byul, Hwa Sa
Queen of Queen - Mamamoo stage collection
17 hours ago   2   1,017

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND