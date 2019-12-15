Fans spot IZ*ONE's Sakura Miyawaki for the first time since vote-rigging controversy

Fans spotted Sakura Miyawaki for the first time in a while.

On December 15, Sakura Miyawaki from IZ*ONE was spotted at Gimpo International Airport. Sakura, with a shoulder-length haircut dyed in dark auburn, surprised fans as she arrived in Korea without prior notice. With these images, fans left comments expressing their joy at seeing the IZ*ONE member looking relatively well.

191215 GMP

꾸라야...입국한거 봤다고 친구한테 전화받고 기절할 뻔했어...이렇게라도 잘 있는거 봐서 다행이야. pic.twitter.com/251F3WS8XN — Mystery Lover (@39MysteryLover) December 15, 2019

A few days ago, representatives of IZ*ONE updated fans that the members were not "doing anything at this point". Back in November, a vote-rigging controversy broke out with the alleged report that the final line-up members for X1 and IZ*ONE had been decided to the final voting outcome.



Check out some fan reactions under Sakura Miyawaki's appearance below.