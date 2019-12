Brand New Music family artists AB6IX, Boys Da Capo, Kanto, Kang Min Hee, and Yoda Young have gathered for a warm, holiday party in their "Melting" MV!

"Melting" is one of two title tracks from Brand New Music's special holiday single album, 'Do That BrandNew Thing'. Back on December 12, Brand New Music also released the full MV for the second title track "Look Good", which you can check out below.

What do you think of the Brand New Music family's newest holiday carol?