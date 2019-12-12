Cherry Bullet announce Mirae, Kokoro, & Linlin's departure from the group

On December 13, Cherry Bullet's label FNC Entertainment released the following statement via their official website.

"Hello, this is FNC Entertainment.

Our artist Cherry Bullet is planning to regroup as 7-members and reenter promotions.

After a lengthy discussion with members Mirae, Kokoro, and Linlin, we have come to a decision to end their activities with Cherry Bullet and to terminate their exclusive contracts.

Our hearts are heavy as we deliver such sudden news to fans who cherish Cherry Bullet. The three members arrived at this decision after discussing the matter with us.

We will do our best so that the newly regrouped Cherry Bullet can return to promotions with good music as soon as possible.

We ask for your warm cheers for the future of Cherry Bullet, Mirae, Kokoro, and Linlin. Thank you."





Meanwhile, Cherry Bullet debuted as a 10-member group in January of this year, with their 1st single album 'Let's Play Cherry Bullet'.

