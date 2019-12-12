4

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Solo artist Punch reveals wintry, soulful MV teaser for comeback single 'Us Back Then'

AKP STAFF

OST-fairy and female solo artist Punch is returning with a new single album, titled 'Us Back Then' (literal translation). 

In her latest MV teaser for her title track, also called "Us Back Then", Punch shares a snippet of her quiet, soulful voice, while nostalgic scenes of fall and winter play in the backdrop. Punch's upcoming single album contains 2 tracks total, including "Us Back Then" and "Your Star". 

You can listen to Punch's comeback single album in full this coming December 17 at 6 PM KST. 

  1. misc.
0 150 Share 50% Upvoted
j-hope
J-Hope charms fans with new selfies
6 hours ago   3   2,448

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND