SuperM and Korean Air launch collaboration safety video, featuring BoA's narration

You'll never be bored of another safety video on Korean Air.

Korean Air and SuperM has banded together to create a K-pop MV-type safety video for all Korean Air flights. Starting from the 7:45 AM flight on November 4th from Incheon to Manila, all Korean Air flights will be showing this safety video. The video also features BoA's soothing voice as the narrator.

The project song "Let's Go Everywhere" will drop on November 18th. Proceeds from the song will go to the Global Poverty Project's Global Citizen.

Check it out above.