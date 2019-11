BTS has taken home awards from '2019 MTV EMA' once again.

The boys were awarded 'Best Live' and 'Biggest Fans' at the '2019 MTV EMA', which was held in Seville, Spain on the 3rd. The boys had received 'Biggest Fans' for their amazing fanbase last year as well, and this is their first year being awarded 'Best Live'.

Congratulations to BTS!