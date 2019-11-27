7

Park Ji Hoon drops dynamic MV teaser for '360'

Park Ji Hoon has dropped his dynamic music video teaser for "360"!

The MV teaser reveals scenes of Park Ji Hoon standing under flashing lights, stomping in water, and more. As previously reported, "360" is the title song of his second mini album of the same name, which drops on December 4 KST.

Watch Park Ji Hoon's "360" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

