Stray Kids are escaping time in their trippy trailer for 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER'.



The trailer starts with the Stray Kids members under street lights, and they find themselves in progressively time and reality-bending situations. The group's new mini-album 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9, but they've already dropped music videos for their pre-release tracks "Astronaut" and "Double Knot".



What do you think of Stray Kids' teaser trailer?







