10

4

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Stray Kids bend time in trippy 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER' trailer

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids are escaping time in their trippy trailer for 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER'.

The trailer starts with the Stray Kids members under street lights, and they find themselves in progressively time and reality-bending situations. The group's new mini-album 'ClÃ© : LEVANTER' is set for release on December 9, but they've already dropped music videos for their pre-release tracks "Astronaut" and "Double Knot".

What do you think of Stray Kids' teaser trailer?



  1. Stray Kids
  2. CLé : LEVANTER
3 503 Share 71% Upvoted

0

nmt11432 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

Wow, the video quality and visual is no joke. The storyline seems to get interesting too

Share

0

whatever101236 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

JYP: how many comebacks do you guys want this year?

-

Stray Kids: YES


Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO
EXO tap into their dark side in 'Obsession' MV
7 hours ago   37   15,006
IZ
IZ think of the past in 'Memento' MV teaser
29 minutes ago   0   158
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hoon drops dynamic MV teaser for '360'
52 minutes ago   0   594
EXO
EXO tap into their dark side in 'Obsession' MV
7 hours ago   37   15,006

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Honey Butter Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Cup ramyun - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Yakult Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Soju Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Rice Drink Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Milkis Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
New Message

SEND