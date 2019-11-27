Jung Joon Young and Jonghun say they're reflecting on their actions at 10th hearing for sexual assault

Jung Joon Young and Jonghun stated they were reflecting on their actions at their 10th hearing for sexual assault.



The 10th hearing took place privately at the Seoul Central District Court on November 26, and similar to their 9th one, the accused are said to have expressed remorse. Jung Joon Young simply stated, "I'll live reflecting on myself," while Jonghun said, "I'm currently reflecting on myself constantly, and I'll live each day in repentance from now on."



The lawyer representing Mr. Kwon, who is also known as the brother of Girls' Generation's Yuri, stated, "The current situation has been in the media a lot, and it's become controversial. We ask that the court make their judgement according to the evidence in the judicial record. We ask that you consider that Kwon and all the accused are at the age when they're starting their lives."



Prosecutors also stated, "The accused committed multiple acts of sexual offenses, and they mocked the victims. We foresee that they will commit sex crimes again, and there's a need for probation."



As previously reported, prosecutors demanded 7 years of prison for Jung Joon Young for aggravated rape and for filming and distributing illegal hidden camera footage of women, and they requested 5 years of prison for Jonghun on the charges of aggravated rape. Mr. Kwon and 'Burning Sun' employee Mr. Kim are facing 10 years in prison for raping an unconscious victim, while former entertainment agency employee Mr. Heo is facing 5 years.