Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jung Joon Young and Jonghun say they're reflecting on their actions at 10th hearing for sexual assault

Jung Joon Young and Jonghun stated they were reflecting on their actions at their 10th hearing for sexual assault.

The 10th hearing took place privately at the Seoul Central District Court on November 26, and similar to their 9th one, the accused are said to have expressed remorse. Jung Joon Young simply stated, "I'll live reflecting on myself," while Jonghun said, "I'm currently reflecting on myself constantly, and I'll live each day in repentance from now on." 


The lawyer representing Mr. Kwon, who is also known as the brother of Girls' Generation's Yuri, stated, "The current situation has been in the media a lot, and it's become controversial. We ask that the court make their judgement according to the evidence in the judicial record. We ask that you consider that Kwon and all the accused are at the age when they're starting their lives."  

Prosecutors also stated, "The accused committed multiple acts of sexual offenses, and they mocked the victims. We foresee that they will commit sex crimes again, and there's a need for probation."

As previously reported, prosecutors demanded 7 years of prison for Jung Joon Young for aggravated rape and for filming and distributing illegal hidden camera footage of women, and they requested 5 years of prison for Jonghun on the charges of aggravated rape. Mr. Kwon and 'Burning Sun' employee Mr. Kim are facing 10 years in prison for raping an unconscious victim, while former entertainment agency employee Mr. Heo is facing 5 years. 

6

gottlieb64 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

"We ask that you consider that Kwon and all the accused are at the age when they're starting their lives."

And what about the victims? What about their lives? They have to live each day knowing what these men did to them, seeing their abusers and rapists' faces in the media, and hear their bullshit about how they're "repenting". All of them deserve to rot for what they've done.

ChoIzanami 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Great, you reflected on what you did, because it became controversial. Not because you did something horrible. Crumble up a piece of paper and then reflect over it, it will not go back to normal. And about considering they just start their lives: Their victims have not been 80 years old. They just started their lives, too. And none of them cared, did they? These girls have to live they're whole lifes remembering what happened and knowing that the footage is out there. The internet doesn't forget. And it's not like these guys didn't know that beforehand. They knew and they did it regardlessly. These guys showed no mercy to these girls. Why should they deserve mercy then? 5 years for rape... that's ridicoulus! They should pay for every trip to the doctor, for every mental counseling these girls need in order to feel better. They should bleed for the rest of their days.

