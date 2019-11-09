2

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Nature channel 'Alice in Wonderland' in 2nd 'OOPSIE (My Bad)' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Nature channeled 'Alice's Adventure in Wonderland' in their second music video teaser for "OOPSIE (My Bad)".

After their first teaser, Nature have revealed more of their MV's concept, which revolves around the children's story 'Alice's Adventure in Wonderland'. "OOPSIE (My Bad)" is the title song of the girl group's upcoming second mini album 'Nature World: Code A', which drops on November 12 KST.

What do you think of the latest "OOPSIE (My Bad)" MV teaser?

  1. Nature
  2. OOPSIE (MY BAD)
0 417 Share 40% Upvoted
IZ*ONE, X1
Blue House petition started to ban X1 and IZ*ONE
11 hours ago   78   63,592

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND