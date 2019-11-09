Nature channel 'Alice in Wonderland' in 2nd 'OOPSIE (My Bad)' MV teaser

Nature channeled 'Alice's Adventure in Wonderland' in their second music video teaser for "OOPSIE (My Bad)".



After their first teaser, Nature have revealed more of their MV's concept, which revolves around the children's story 'Alice's Adventure in Wonderland'. "OOPSIE (My Bad)" is the title song of the girl group's upcoming second mini album 'Nature World: Code A', which drops on November 12 KST.



What do you think of the latest "OOPSIE (My Bad)" MV teaser?