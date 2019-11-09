HyunA reveals she crushed on Dawn for over a year on 'Knowing Brothers'

HyunA revealed she crushed on Dawn for over a year before they got together.



On the upcoming episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers', the couple feature as guests on the show, and HyunA expressed, "'Knowing Brothers' will be our first and last time appearing on a variety show together." Both HyunA and Dawn were met with a ton of questions from the cast members, who were curious about their relationship.



HyunA revealed she had feelings for Dawn for quite a while before telling him how she felt. She shared, "I had a crush on Dawn for a year and half," and Dawn added that he had no idea she liked him.

This episode of 'Knowing Brothers' is airing on November 9 at 9PM KST.



In other news, HyunA recently made her comeback with "Flower Shower", and Dawn made his comeback with "Money".

