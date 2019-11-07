Nature gather for a magical meal in 'OOPSIE (My Bad)' MV teaser

5

Nature have dropped their music video teaser for "OOPSIE (My Bad)"!

In the MV teaser, the Nature members exist in a magical world and eventually gather for a strange, fantastical meal. "OOPSIE (My Bad)" is the title song of the girl group's upcoming second mini album 'Nature World: Code A', which drops on November 12 KST.

What do you think of the "OOPSIE (My Bad)" MV teaser?

