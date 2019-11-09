Taeyeon takes #1 on November 9th 'Show! Music Core'!

5

Taeyeon took #1 on the November 9th episode of 'Show! Music Core'!

On the latest episode, Taeyeon's "Spark" was up against AKMU's "How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love" and MC Mong's "Fame". MC Mong came in 3rd, AKMU came in 2nd, and the Girls' Generation took 1st with 9,740 points, which marked her second music show win with "Spark". Congratulations to Taeyeon!

Check out the performances posted by MBC below.

