Golden Child's Y teases solo song 'Fantasia' from upcoming 'RE:BOOT' album

AKP STAFF

Golden Child's Y has revealed a preview of his solo song "Fantasia" from the group's upcoming 'RE:BOOT' album.

The music video features Y against a fall setting as he gives a teaser of the mid-tempo ballad about someone being your fantasy. "Fantasia" is just one track from Golden Child's first full album 'RE:BOOT', which features "Wannabe" as the title song.

Golden Child's 'RE:BOOT' drops on November 18 KST. What do you think of their latest music trailer?

