Golden Child drip gold in 'Wannabe' MV teaser

Golden Child have dropped their music video teaser for "Wannabe"!



The MV teaser starts with the Golden Child members sitting listlessly in a living room until they begin dripping in gold. "Wannabe" is the title song of the group's first full album 'RE:BOOT', and they'll be returning with a more mature, charismatic concept than fans have seen from them before.



Golden Child's "Wannabe" drops on November 18 KST!