Posted by germainej

Golden Child drip gold in 'Wannabe' MV teaser

Golden Child have dropped their music video teaser for "Wannabe"!

The MV teaser starts with the Golden Child members sitting listlessly in a living room until they begin dripping in gold. "Wannabe" is the title song of the group's first full album 'RE:BOOT', and they'll be returning with a more mature, charismatic concept than fans have seen from them before.

Golden Child's "Wannabe" drops on November 18 KST!   

