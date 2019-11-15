Singer Baek Chung Kang to make 'Immortal Song' appearance after recovery from cancer

Singer Baek Chung Kang will be making an appearance on 'Immortal Song' after his recovery from cancer.



On November 15, reports revealed Baek Chung Kang would be featuring on the November 16th episode dedicated to Cha Joong Rak and Bae Ho. The singer released a track in November of last year after 2 years of undergoing treatment for rectal cancer, but this will be his first appearance on 'Immortal Song' since his recovery.



Fans may remember Baek Chung Kang as the first winner of the MBC audition show 'Birth of a Great Star'.



Stay tuned for updates on Baek Chung Kang.

