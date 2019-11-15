Dawn reveals solo performance MV for 'Money'

5

Dawn has dropped his solo performance music video for "Money".

In the new MV, Dawn is solo without any other dancers as he performs his latest track, giving another artistic perspective. "Money" is about not being able to live without something, and it's the former Pentagon member's first release as an artist under P-Nation.

Watch Dawn's "Money" solo performance MV above, his original MV here, and the choreography MV here if you missed them.

Can´t get enough of this song it´s stuck on repeat 👌

