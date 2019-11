Pentagon's Hui and Kino reveal M/V for 'La Di Da' which was composed by Kino and Nathan. Kino also wrote lyrics himself.



In other news, Pentagon will be appearing as the first cover artist of JTBC's 'Two Yoo Project - Sugarman 3', alongside Heize x Colde. 'Sugarman' season 3 premieres this November 29 at 9 PM KST.

