We In The Zone has unveiled a new teaser for "Loveade".

On October 21, We In The Zone dropped a new MV teaser tailored to an individualized version of a certain member. Following Shihyun's individual MV teaser, this clip is for member Kyeongheon, as you watch from the edits. "Loveade" is the title song for the group's upcoming 2nd mini-album 'weeee!', expected to drop on October 30.

Are you in the mood to have some "Loveade"?