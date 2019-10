ARIAZ has dropped the album preview video for 'Grand Opera'!

As Risingstar Entertainment's rookie girl group, ARIAZ has prepared their 1st debut mini-album that contains five songs that will capture new listeners. With a floral garden theme, the six members charm viewers with teaser images that accompany these audio snippets. Judging by the teaser, which song are you most excited for?



Stay tuned until ARIAZ's official debut album drop on October 24 at 12 PM KST!