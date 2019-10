We In The Zone has revealed the first individual MV trailer!

On October 14, this male rookie group released the MV trailer for "Loveade" staring Shihyun. The song is the title track from their upcoming album 'Weeee!', a 2nd mini containing five songs including the instrumental. This new video highlights the moments of Shihyun from the impending MV, set to drop at the end of this month on the 30th.

Ready to drink the "Loveade" from We In The Zone? Stay tuned for more MV teasers!