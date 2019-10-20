8

FOX to remake the police TV drama 'Live' with story set in Washington D.C.

American TV network FOX will remake the tvN drama 'Live'.

According to media outlets, Noh Hee Kyung's Korean drama 'Live', starring Lee Kwang Soo and Jung Yoo Mi, will be turned into a remake with Washington D.C. as the new setting. The new American version will tell the hidden stories behind the police force told through the eyes of an African American police officer. 

The remake will be co-produced by Studio Dragon, the same production company which supported the original. In related news, following the first re-make of a Korean drama 'Good Doctor', the JTBC drama 'SKY Castle' has also been confirmed for a remake.

Are you interested to see how the remake will unfold?

Honestly I don't understand why Americans need to remake or copy already existed TV shows from other countries 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

