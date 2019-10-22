8

0

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

Taeyeon glitters in dynamic highlight clip for 'Love You Like Crazy'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has released her next highlight clip for "Love You Like Crazy", from her upcoming 2nd full album 'Purpose'. 

Following highlight clips of "Do You Love Me?", "Better Babe", and more, Taeyeon's latest highlight clip of "Love You Like Crazy" features the singer shining in glittery, bold makeup. Matching the lyrics of the track which mention themes of outer space, Taeyeon can be seen taking an animated trip to space through a camera app. 

Meanwhile, Taeyeon's full solo comeback with her 2nd full album 'Purpose' is set for October 28 at 6 PM KST. 

