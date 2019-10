Wanna One member/solo artist Kim Jae Hwan will be releasing his very own, official fan light stick, very soon!

Just above the lovely preview image of the upcoming fan light stick, Kim Jae Hwan simply announces, "coming soon", raising fans' anticipation for the light stick's pre-order and release date, color, features, and more!

Stay tuned for more details on Kim Jae Hwan's official fan light stick, WIN:D!