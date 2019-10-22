Fans prohibited from attending Big Bang members' military discharge sites due to swine fever virus threat

On October 23, YG Entertainment posted an official notice via Big Bang's official website, regarding the members' upcoming discharge dates from their mandatory military service.

YG Entertainment stated, "Currently, the military base where G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung are serving their mandatory service duties is considered an entry point for the spread of the African swine fever virus; in order to prevent the virus from spreading any further, the military base is strengthening quarantine operations and advises visitors to refrain from entering the area."

The label continued, "As administrative authorities have also issued a serious warning regarding this virus, we firmly as that fans do not visit the Big Bang members' military discharge sites, for both your own safety as well as to prevent the virus from spreading."



Big Bang members G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung will all be discharged from their mandatory military service this October and November.

