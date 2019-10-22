13

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Fans prohibited from attending Big Bang members' military discharge sites due to swine fever virus threat

AKP STAFF

On October 23, YG Entertainment posted an official notice via Big Bang's official website, regarding the members' upcoming discharge dates from their mandatory military service. 

YG Entertainment stated, "Currently, the military base where G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung are serving their mandatory service duties is considered an entry point for the spread of the African swine fever virus; in order to prevent the virus from spreading any further, the military base is strengthening quarantine operations and advises visitors to refrain from entering the area."

The label continued, "As administrative authorities have also issued a serious warning regarding this virus, we firmly as that fans do not visit the Big Bang members' military discharge sites, for both your own safety as well as to prevent the virus from spreading." 

Big Bang members G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung will all be discharged from their mandatory military service this October and November.

  1. Big Bang
  2. Taeyang
  3. G-Dragon
  4. Daesung
5 5,564 Share 100% Upvoted

1

maragana593 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

The Big Bang members being discharged from the military one by one is like collecting the Infinity Stones. Lol.

Share

1

kdramaqueen757 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

can't wait for their comeback! KINGS OF KPOP!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Bobby, B.I
iKON's Bobby says he misses B.I
7 hours ago   40   67,134
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
4 days ago   408   210,428

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND