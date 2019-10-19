5

0

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Super Junior reveal 'SUPER Clap' motion graphics dance video

AKP STAFF

Super Junior have revealed a motion graphics dance video for "SUPER Clap"!

The above dance practice video features Super Junior's choreography for "SUPER Clap" along with cute graphics that add flavor. "SUPER Clap" is the title song of the group's long-awaited 9th album 'Time Slip', which also includes "I Think I" and "The Crown".

Watch the "SUPER Clap" MV here if you missed it and the motion graphics dance video above!

 

  1. Super Junior
  2. SUPER CLAP
0 385 Share 100% Upvoted
ONF
ONF drop special MV for 'Why'
3 hours ago   0   560
Cosmic Girls
Cosmic Girls to make a comeback next month
9 hours ago   6   4,029

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND