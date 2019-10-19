Super Junior reveal 'SUPER Clap' motion graphics dance video

Super Junior have revealed a motion graphics dance video for "SUPER Clap"!



The above dance practice video features Super Junior's choreography for "SUPER Clap" along with cute graphics that add flavor. "SUPER Clap" is the title song of the group's long-awaited 9th album 'Time Slip', which also includes "I Think I" and "The Crown".



Watch the "SUPER Clap" MV here if you missed it and the motion graphics dance video above!



