Super Junior strut through the subway in 'I Think I' MV

Super Junior have dropped their music video for "I Think I"!
The MV follows the handsome Super Junior members as they strut through the subway. "I Think I" is a track from the group's upcoming 9th album 'Time_Slip', which features "SUPER Clap" as the title song.
Super Junior's 'Time_Slip" drops on October 14 KST. Watch the "I Think I" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!
Posted by2 hours ago
