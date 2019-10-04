37

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Super Junior strut through the subway in 'I Think I' MV

Super Junior have dropped their music video for "I Think I"!

The MV follows the handsome Super Junior members as they strut through the subway. "I Think I" is a track from the group's upcoming 9th album 'Time_Slip', which features "SUPER Clap" as the title song.

Super Junior's 'Time_Slip" drops on October 14 KST. Watch the "I Think I" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

Jick223 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Already addicted with the melody 😍😍 a good job as usual, never disappointing 😎

2

zeth-abelard130 pts 23 minutes ago 2
23 minutes ago

Unfortunate they had to release on the same day as SuperM, the kings deserve better. Their MV even looks way way cheaper than 'Jopping' too, oh well.

