Yoon Se Ah leaves Instagram post after 'Three Meals a Day' finale

Yoon Se Ah left an Instagram post after the finale of 'Three Meals a Day - Mountain Village'.



Actresses Yoon Se Ah, Yeom Jung Ah, and Park So Dam were featured on the latest season of tvN's 'Three Meals a Day', and viewers were sad to see their time in the tiny mountain village home had come to an end. On October 19, Yoon Se Ah posted the image below along with the message, "It was like Christmas... My summer."



Netizens responded, "It's really a shame it's over. Because of you, my Friday nights were fun," "I'm looking forward to a season 2," and more.



Did you watch the finale of 'Three Meals a Day - Mountain Village'?