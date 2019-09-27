Super Junior release powerful lyric video for 'The Crown' from their 9th album

Super Junior have released another special lyric video for "The Crown", from their upcoming 9th full album 'Time Slip'!

Super Junior's "The Crown" combines powerful bass and synth sounds, adding on top the group's story of growth and reign as a top, veteran K-Pop group. The lyric video for "The Crown" contains behind-the-scenes footage from Super Junior's comeback jacket filming set as well as album recording, alongside the track's dynamic lyrics.

You can listen to Super Junior's "The Crown" as well as all of the songs from their 9th full album 'Time Slip' when it drops on October 14 at 6 PM KST!

