Henry and Rocoberry revealed a beautiful violin duet for his latest song "Don't Forget".
The two artists previously dropped a romantic music video for the track featuring a night walk by the river as they sing about bittersweet memories of a past relationship. They've now released a different video of Henry and Rocoberry playing violin along to the melody.
Check out Henry and Rocoberry's "Don't Forget" MV here if you missed it and their violin duet above!
6
3
Posted by2 hours ago
Henry & Rocoberry reveal beautiful violin duet for 'Don't Forget'
Henry and Rocoberry revealed a beautiful violin duet for his latest song "Don't Forget".
0 614 Share 67% Upvoted
Log in to comment