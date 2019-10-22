6

Posted by germainej

Henry & Rocoberry reveal beautiful violin duet for 'Don't Forget'

Henry and Rocoberry revealed a beautiful violin duet for his latest song "Don't Forget".

The two artists previously dropped a romantic music video for the track featuring a night walk by the river as they sing about bittersweet memories of a past relationship. They've now released a different video of Henry and Rocoberry playing violin along to the melody.

Check out Henry and Rocoberry's "Don't Forget" MV here if you missed it and their violin duet above!

