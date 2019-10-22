Momoland's Nayun & Nancy open personal Instagram accounts!

Momoland's Nayun and Nancy have opened up personal Instagram accounts!



After Yeonwoo and Hyebin, MLD Entertainment announced both Nayun and Nancy have opened up their own Instagrams, and they plan to share more with fans. For her first post, Nancy posted a beautiful photo taken in a seaside ferris wheel along with the message, "Hi." Nayun has shared a few photos from the city.



Take a look at Nayun and Nancy's accounts below!



