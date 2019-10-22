5

Momoland's Nayun & Nancy open personal Instagram accounts!

Momoland's Nayun and Nancy have opened up personal Instagram accounts!

After Yeonwoo and HyebinMLD Entertainment announced both Nayun and Nancy have opened up their own Instagrams, and they plan to share more with fans. For her first post, Nancy posted a beautiful photo taken in a seaside ferris wheel along with the message, "Hi." Nayun has shared a few photos from the city.

Take a look at Nayun and Nancy's accounts below!  

View this post on Instagram

🖤조으다조으다

A post shared by 나윤 (@nayun_nannie) on

View this post on Instagram

hi

A post shared by Nancy Jewel McDonie (@gru_g.ru) on

﻿﻿
