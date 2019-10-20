4

1

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Henry and Rocoberry come together for sentimental autumn ballad 'Don't Forget' MV

AKP STAFF

Henry and Rocoberry have released a new song!

The music video for "Don't Forget" was released through Rocoberry's official YouTube channel on October 20 at 6 PM KST. In the video, Henry and Rocoberry's Roco are seen walking alongside the riiver, singing about bittersweet memories of a past relationship, asking their ex-lover to never forever their time spent at the Han River at night.

During one part of the song, both Henry and Roco bring out their violins, providing a stunning string instrumental that upgrades the emotions of the song.

Check out the music video above!

  1. Henry
0 247 Share 80% Upvoted
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
23 hours ago   311   150,521
Kim Hyun Joong
Kim Hyun-Joong causes chaos at Peruvian airport
15 hours ago   46   16,417
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
23 hours ago   311   150,521

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND