Henry and Rocoberry come together for sentimental autumn ballad 'Don't Forget' MV

Henry and Rocoberry have released a new song!

The music video for " Don't Forget " was released through Rocoberry's official YouTube channel on October 20 at 6 PM KST. In the video, Henry and Rocoberry's Roco are seen walking alongside the riiver, singing about bittersweet memories of a past relationship, asking their ex-lover to never forever their time spent at the Han River at night.

During one part of the song, both Henry and Roco bring out their violins, providing a stunning string instrumental that upgrades the emotions of the song.

Check out the music video above!