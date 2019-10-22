MONSTA X face tragedy in 'Find You' MV

MONSTA X have dropped their dramatic music video for "Find You".



In the MV, Hyungwon faces tragedy as his parents pass away following a car accident, and after his fellow MONSTA X members do their best to cheer him up, he seemingly disappears into thin air. "Find You" is the title song of MONSTA X's mini album 'Follow: FInd You', and it's about being fated to find someone.



Check out MONSTA X's "Find You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

