ATEEZ release another intense teaser film for 'All To Action' featuring member Wooyoung

ATEEZ's second-to-last member up for their fiery individual teaser film series is Wooyoung, surrounded by dark chains under an intense, red light.

With less than a week left before the release of their 1st full album 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action', ATEEZ will be wrapping up the members' individual teaser film series soon, before leading into more in-depth teasers until their album drops on October 8 at 6 PM KST.

Have you been keeping up with ATEEZ's charismatic comeback teasers so far?