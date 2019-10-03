0

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

ATEEZ release another intense teaser film for 'All To Action' featuring member Wooyoung

ATEEZ's second-to-last member up for their fiery individual teaser film series is Wooyoung, surrounded by dark chains under an intense, red light. 

With less than a week left before the release of their 1st full album 'Treasure EP.FIN: All To Action', ATEEZ will be wrapping up the members' individual teaser film series soon, before leading into more in-depth teasers until their album drops on October 8 at 6 PM KST. 

Have you been keeping up with ATEEZ's charismatic comeback teasers so far?

  1. ATEEZ
GiftzB104 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

Our Wooyoung😍

iBangChan10 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

very hot, very tempting 😁

