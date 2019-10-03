88rising's Rich Brian & CHUNG HA kick it old school in soulful 'These Nights' MV





88rising's Rich Brian and K-Pop diva CHUNG HA are kicking it back to the '80s with their soulful collaboration single, "These Nights"!

In the MV for Rich Brian & CHUNG HA's "These Nights", the two singers groove together in a smoky, neon-lit room reminiscent of old school disco vibes, or take a motorcycle ride late in the night. "These Nights" will be a part of 88rising's forthcoming crew album 'Head In The Clouds II', set to be available worldwide on October 11, 2019.





Watch the chill MV for Rich Brian & CHUNG HA's "These Nights", above, and make sure to check out both artists' SNS platforms below.



