Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

88rising's Rich Brian & CHUNG HA kick it old school in soulful 'These Nights' MV

88rising's Rich Brian and K-Pop diva CHUNG HA are kicking it back to the '80s with their soulful collaboration single, "These Nights"!

In the MV for Rich Brian & CHUNG HA's "These Nights", the two singers groove together in a smoky, neon-lit room reminiscent of old school disco vibes, or take a motorcycle ride late in the night. "These Nights" will be a part of 88rising's forthcoming crew album 'Head In The Clouds II', set to be available worldwide on October 11, 2019.


Watch the chill MV for Rich Brian & CHUNG HA's "These Nights", above, and make sure to check out both artists' SNS platforms below.

Instagram: 88rising, Rich Brian and CHUNG HA

Twitter: 88rising, Rich Brian, and CHUNG HA

Facebook: 88rising, Rich Brian and CHUNG HA

  1. Kim Chung Ha
