Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

N.Flying are wide awake at night in first group teaser image for 'Yaho' comeback

N.Flying are staying up all night to party it up band-style, in their first comeback group teaser image!

The idol band will be making a comeback this coming October 15 at 6 PM KST with their 6th mini album 'Yaho (夜好)', containing a total of 5 tracks. Every single track in the album including the band's title track "Good Bam" was written and composed by leader Seunghyub.

Judging by N.Flying's 'Be Awake' version teaser photo below, the band may be returning with an upbeat, party mood track! But you'll have to wait a little longer to be certain, so stay tuned for more teasers from N.Flying!

