TWICE's legendary hit song "TT" is known for its Halloween concept, and it seems like TWICE is bringing it back again for beverage brand Minute Maid Qoo in Japan.

The girls are seen showing off their cutest smiles as they drink Qoo in adorable Halloween costumes. Summer has flown by and now that it's September, people are gearing up for Halloween. Check out the adorable CF above. Do you want to see TWICE do another Halloween concept?