Kang Daniel has caused a stir for his look at a FENDI event on September 3.

The popular ending fairy and solo artist appeared at FENDI's F/W Collection pop up store opening at the Galleria Department Store.

Many celebrities took part in the event, and Daniel impressed with his clever use of accessories. The trendy shoulder bag and creative styling caused attention to be shifted towards him.

