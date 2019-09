MAMAMOO's Whee In is gearing up for her upcoming release "Soar" and has gifted fans with some behind the scene cuts from her album cover photo shoot.

The idol member is definitely bringing out another side of herself for her fans through preparing this song. Instead of doing the usual teasers, Whee In has opted to go for a more intimate and artistic approach through these beautiful images and prologue videos.

Check out the rest of her photos below and here.