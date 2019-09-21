T-ara's Hyomin x Born Black (Bomin) reveal choreography video for Cardi B's 'Bartier Cardi'

T-ara's Hyomin and Bomin of Born Black have revealed a choreography video!



Hyomin and Bomin collaborate for a special dance cover of American artist Cardi B's 2018 hip hop track "Bartier Cardi". The choreography clip is also Hyomin's latest video on her personal YouTube channel.



In other news, Hyomin's last release was her collaboration with JustaTee, "Cabinet".



Watch Hyomin x Bomin's choreography clip above!