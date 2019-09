H.O.T's Jang Woo Hyuk has successfully finished the first day of the three-day-long H.O.T's concert at the Gocheok SkyDome. Scandals surrounding the group aside, fans loved his performance with his perfectly chiseled abs and the premiere of his new release 'WEEKAND'.

Previously, Jang Woo Hyuk has released his single 'STAY' in August. 'WEEKAND' has not yet released to the general public. The concert will continue to the 22nd.