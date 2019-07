Hyomin has revealed the full MV for her latest collaboration single, "Cabinet"!

For this single, Hyomin collaborated with popular Vietnamese artist JustaTee, resulting in a refreshing, summer tropical house track topped with a scenic MV, featuring two friends adventuring to the mountains, the beach, and more for a fun getaway.

Check out the full MV below! The single will be available online on July 17 at 12 PM KST.