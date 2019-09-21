Singer Lim Chang Jung's label to take legal action against malicious commenters

Lim Chang Jung's label will be taking legal action against the singer's malicious commenters.



On September 21, his agency YES IM Entertainment stated, "Malicious rumors and speculative comments about issues concerning Lim Chang Jung's former agency and concert production company along with his family have gone too far. Lim Chang Jung has never broken the law to gain additional profits from his concerts. He's never acted in a disreputable way for his contract."



The label was also asked to comment on why they didn't release a statement about the lawsuits against Lim Chang Jung's previous agency, and a rep responded, "We're not directly involved in the legal dispute, and we put our faith in the promise the former agency made that Lim Chang Jung would not suffer any damages from the lawsuit, and so we waited on releasing an official statement."



YES IM Entertainment concluded that baseless accusations and malicious comments have led to defamation of character of Lim Chang Jung and his family, and they'll be taking strong legal action. Stay tuned for updates.

