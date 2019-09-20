72

MONSTA X drop English track 'Love U'

MONSTA X have dropped their new track "Love U".

"Love U" is an upbeat, R&B song with lyrics about wanting to express yourself to someone and hoping they understand. This is also the second track MONSTA X have released in English following their collaboration with French Montana "Who Do U Love" this past June.

Listen to MONSTA X's "Love U" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Cho_Kyulate14 pts 1 day ago 6
1 day ago

As much as I love the song, this article is not correct... French Montana and Will.I.Am are featured in the remix version of Who do you love. Love U is a different song.

2

Limerence401 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

I kinda like it, but their English songs are soooooo different from their Korean stuff.

