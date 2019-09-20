MONSTA X have dropped their new track "Love U".
"Love U" is an upbeat, R&B song with lyrics about wanting to express yourself to someone and hoping they understand. This is also the second track MONSTA X have released in English following their collaboration with French Montana "Who Do U Love" this past June.
Listen to MONSTA X's "Love U" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
72
28
Posted by1 day ago
MONSTA X drop English track 'Love U'
MONSTA X have dropped their new track "Love U".
22 6,151 Share 72% Upvoted
Log in to comment