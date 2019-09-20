Babylon reveals lyric MV for 'I Want to Be Happy' feat. Suzy

Babylon has released his track "I Want to Be Happy" featuring Suzy!



The above lyric music video features a gloomy day in the city along with images of the train and freeway. "I Want to Be Happy" is about wanting to become happy despite what's holding you back, and it's a touching, R&B song with jazzy elements and Babylon and Suzy's smooth vocals.



Listen to Babylon's "I Want to Be Happy" featuring Suzy above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



