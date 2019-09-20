Pentagon's Jinho joins cast of musical 'Goddess is Watching You'

Pentagon's Jinho has joined the cast of the musical 'Goddess is Watching You'.



Jinho will be playing the role of the innocent and pure Ryu Soon Ho, who overcomes the traumas of war with his belief in the goddess. 'Goddess is Watching You' takes place during the Korean war and tells the story of North and South Korean soldiers.



The Pentagon member is also known for starring in the musicals 'All Shook Up' and 'Iron Mask'. 'Goddess is Watching You' is scheduled to open on November 16 until March 1, 2020.



In other news, Pentagon are currently on their '2019 World Tour Prism'.